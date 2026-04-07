'Dhurandhar': Rakesh Bedi's role was 1st offered to other actors

Rakesh Bedi's quirky portrayal of Jameel Jamali in the Dhurandhar duology has been widely appreciated. However, Mukesh Chhabra ﻿, the casting director, has now revealed that Bedi was not their first choice for the role. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Chhabra said two to three actors had turned down the part before they approached Bedi.

Casting challenges 'I don't want to take their names...' Chhabra said, "It is a problem in our industry. Once people see an actor in a certain kind of role, they keep casting them in the same space again and again." "I always feel we should go a little against that thinking for a part like this." "Also two to three people had said no. I don't want to take their names. I respect all the actors."

Decision-making process Aditya Dhar suggested Bedi for the role Chhabra recalled that the decision to cast Bedi was made during a discussion with director Aditya Dhar. "I remember everyone had refused, and I was sitting with Aditya in his room." "He said, what do you think about Rakesh Bedi? He had worked with us in one scene in Uri." "I said I was also thinking the same. He is the kind of person who never forgets if someone has helped him early in his career."

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Quick agreement Bedi said yes without hearing the story Chhabra said he immediately contacted Bedi and assured him of a strong role. "I called him and said a very big role is coming. Don't worry. Talk to Aditya." "I gave the phone to Aditya and told him just say yes. He said yes immediately." "He did not even hear the story. He just trusted me and Aditya and said let's do it."

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