'Dhurandhar 2' records lowest collection; total India haul at ₹1,024cr 

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge , is still going strong in its third week at the box office . The movie has crossed the ₹1,000cr mark net in the domestic market and has earned over ₹1,600cr gross globally. On Monday (April 6), however, it witnessed a huge drop in numbers and recorded its lowest collection so far. Nevertheless, it is now inching closer to the ₹1,630cr mark (gross) worldwide.

Box office performance Day-wise collection and worldwide numbers According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned ₹10cr on its third Monday (April 6, Day 19). This is a drop of over 65% from the previous day's collection of ₹28.75cr. With this, the film's India net collection stood at ₹1,023.77cr on Monday. The worldwide gross collection now stands at ₹1,622.72cr with earnings of ₹397cr from overseas and ₹1,225.72cr from India.

Box office growth Film earned ₹28.75cr on Day 18 Despite the drop on Monday, Dhurandhar 2 saw a significant increase in collections on its 18th day. The film earned ₹28.75cr, up by over 12% from the previous day's collection of ₹25.65cr. This pushed the net domestic collection above the ₹1,000cr mark and set a new benchmark for future releases. The worldwide box office collection also crossed ₹1,600cr with India's gross business standing at ₹1,213.74cr and overseas earnings at ₹392cr on Day 18.

Advertisement