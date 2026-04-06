History created! 'Dhurandhar 2' crosses ₹1,000cr net in India

The action sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge has crossed the ₹1,000 crore India net mark in 18 days, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve this feat. As per Sacnilk, it is the third Indian movie to reach this milestone, after Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2, and the second-fastest. On Sunday alone (Day 18), it collected a net of ₹28.75 crore in India, reaching ₹1,013.77 crore.

Sustained popularity 'Dhurandhar 2' is a runaway success! The film's domestic gross collection is a whopping ₹1,213.74 crore, while its overseas earnings stand at ₹392 crore, taking the total gross haul to ₹1,605.74 crore. Despite being in its third week, Dhurandhar 2 has managed to retain audience interest. The film's success can be attributed to repeat viewings and positive word-of-mouth. Directed by Aditya Dhar, it is the sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar and features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan.

Production details Film was shot across multiple locations, including Thailand A significant part of Dhurandhar 2's appeal lies in its ambitious production. The film was shot across multiple locations, including Punjab, Maharashtra, Ladakh, and Thailand. These diverse landscapes were used to recreate international settings with some regions standing in for Pakistan-based sequences. The sequel was shot back-to-back with the original film which has helped maintain continuity and narrative flow. The story follows an undercover Indian intelligence agent dismantling a network of crime and politics across borders.

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