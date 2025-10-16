'Dhurandhar': Ranveer Singh's 'Jogi' marks Hanumankind's Bollywood debut Entertainment Oct 16, 2025

Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar just dropped its title track, Jogi, and it's a fresh mix of hip-hop and Punjabi sounds.

The song also marks Hanumankind's Bollywood debut and was teased in the movie's first look, which showed off Singh's impressive action skills and the fierce intensity of the villains, including Arjun Rampal.