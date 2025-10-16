Next Article
'Dhurandhar': Ranveer Singh's 'Jogi' marks Hanumankind's Bollywood debut
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's new film Dhurandhar just dropped its title track, Jogi, and it's a fresh mix of hip-hop and Punjabi sounds.
The song also marks Hanumankind's Bollywood debut and was teased in the movie's first look, which showed off Singh's impressive action skills and the fierce intensity of the villains, including Arjun Rampal.
Release date, cast, crew of 'Dhurandhar'
Jogi features a stacked lineup—Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, and more—plus lyrics by Babu Singh Maan, Sandlas, and Hanumankind, with music from Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja.
Directed by Aditya Dhar (of Uri fame), Dhurandhar hits theaters on December 5, 2025.