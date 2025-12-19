'Dhurandhar' is slow but steady; nears ₹800cr globally 

Ranveer Singh 's latest film, Dhurandhar , is on its way to becoming a global box office sensation. The gangster drama is expected to cross the ₹800 crore mark worldwide by this weekend, according to trade analysts. The film has also been performing exceptionally well in India, with net collections of ₹460.25 crore by Day 14 of its release.

Box office performance 'Dhurandhar' maintains strong occupancy rates in theaters On its 14th day (Thursday) in theaters, Dhurandhar recorded an overall occupancy rate of 29.48%. The film's morning shows started with an occupancy of 18.28%, which increased to 32.08% by afternoon and peaked at a healthy 38.08% during evening shows. These numbers indicate that the film has not only opened to hype but also has staying power at the box office. It collected ₹23cr on Day 14, slower than the other days but still impressive when compared to other films.

Record-breaking success 'Dhurandhar' joins the ranks of 2025's highest-grossing films With its impressive box office performance, Dhurandhar has secured a spot among the top three highest-grossing films of 2025 so far. The current leader is Kantara Chapter 1 with ₹622.04 crore, followed closely by Chhaava at ₹601.54 crore. The film has also surpassed several recent pan-India hits like Salaar, Jailer, and Leo.

Historical comparison 'Dhurandhar' still trails behind all-time Bollywood blockbusters Despite its impressive performance, Dhurandhar still has a long way to go before it can join the ranks of all-time Bollywood blockbusters. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan stands at ₹543.09 crore in net collections, while Ranbir Kapoor's Animal touched ₹553.87 crore. Other films like Kalki 2898 AD and Stree 2 have also racked up impressive lifetime figures.