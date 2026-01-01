Why Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' is getting a revised release in theaters

Ranveer Singh 's blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, is set to celebrate its first month in theaters this week. The movie has crossed the ₹1,000cr mark globally and is now being re-released with some changes. This comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India issued new directives that required certain words to be muted and a dialogue to be modified. The edited version hit the screens on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

Compliance update 'Dhurandhar' makers comply with new I&B directives According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, theaters across the country were informed via email on Wednesday, December 31, that the Digital Cinema Package (DCP) of Dhurandhar would be replaced. The reason for this change is compliance with directives from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of India. A source revealed to the portal that one of the muted words is "Baloch."

Box office hurdles 'Dhurandhar' faced challenges despite box office success Despite its success, Dhurandhar faced challenges with a ban in six Gulf countries. Pranab Kapadia, the overseas distributor, told CNN-News18 that this has resulted in a loss of at least $10 million at the box office. He added that action films usually perform well in the Middle East and should have been released there, too. However, he also stressed respecting each territory's rules and regulations.