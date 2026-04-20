Rakesh Bedi defends 'Dhurandhar' against 'propaganda' allegations
What's the story
Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has responded to allegations that the project is "propaganda." Speaking to Zoom, he said if it were a documentary, people wouldn't have issues with it, but since "it's a film making money, they couldn't digest it."
Film's reception
Claims of 'propaganda' film upset veteran actor
Despite breaking numerous records and creating a new benchmark in Indian cinema, a section of viewers and critics has labeled Dhurandhar as propaganda. However, Bedi dismissed these claims, saying that if the film accurately depicted terrorist events "without exaggeration" or misleading presentation, there shouldn't be any offense taken.
Actor's perspective
Bedi says the film largely draws from real incidents
Bedi said, "Aapko ek incident bataya jaa rha hai ki yeh hamare sath hua hai koi imaginary nhi hai. Toh galat kya hain. Yeh agar documentary hoti toh toh aap bolte wah wah kya baat hai." He added, "Aab kyunki yeh film hai aur paise kama rahi hai toh aapko digest nhi hua lekin jhut toh kuch bhi nhi hai."
Film synopsis
About the 'Dhurandhar' franchise
Dhurandhar (2025) is an espionage thriller featuring Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian agent who infiltrates Pakistan's underworld to dismantle the terror network. The film follows his dangerous, long-term undercover mission within Karachi's Lyari gang. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, continues the story of RAW agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza Ali Mazari as he continues his mission. It was released on March 19 to a blockbuster response.