Rakesh Bedi reacts to 'Dhurandhar' being called propaganda

Rakesh Bedi defends 'Dhurandhar' against 'propaganda' allegations

By Isha Sharma 04:22 pm Apr 20, 202604:22 pm

What's the story

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi, who played Jameel Jamali in Aditya Dhar's blockbuster films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has responded to allegations that the project is "propaganda." Speaking to Zoom, he said if it were a documentary, people wouldn't have issues with it, but since "it's a film making money, they couldn't digest it."