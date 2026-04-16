'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' becomes 1st Hindi film near ₹1,100cr net
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge just made box office history: it's now the first Hindi film ever to nearly touch ₹1,100 crore net in India.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie hit this milestone in just 28 days, racking up a total India gross of ₹1,316.45 crore and pushing its worldwide earnings to a massive ₹1,733 crore.
'Dhurandhar 2' pushes franchise past ₹3,000cr
Not only did Dhurandhar 2 beat Pushpa 2 in global earnings (even with fewer shows), but it also helped the Dhurandhar franchise top ₹3,000 crore worldwide.
The film keeps drawing crowds with its gripping story and standout performances, proving it's a genuine crowd favorite across India and beyond.