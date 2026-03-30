'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' corrects cameraman reflection, crosses 300cr worldwide

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' 100cr day 1

Even with that little slip-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going strong. It raked in ₹100 crore on day one and shot past ₹300 crore worldwide in just three days.

Ranveer Singh leads as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with Aditya Dhar directing, and Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan rounding out the main cast.