'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' corrects cameraman reflection, crosses 300cr worldwide
Entertainment
A sharp-eyed fan spotted a cameraman's reflection during a fight scene in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the moment quickly caught attention on social media.
The filmmakers responded fast, releasing updated prints to theaters over the weekend, and promising the corrected version for all future OTT and satellite streams.
'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' 100cr day 1
Even with that little slip-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is going strong. It raked in ₹100 crore on day one and shot past ₹300 crore worldwide in just three days.
Ranveer Singh leads as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with Aditya Dhar directing, and Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan rounding out the main cast.