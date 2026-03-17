'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is releasing this week--where to watch
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has cleared censors with an A certificate and is all set for a global theatrical release on March 19, with paid previews starting the evening before.
Ranveer Singh returns as spy Hamza, joined by Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in this much-awaited sequel.
Multiple language versions for 'Dhurandhar'
The film hits theaters worldwide and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Advance bookings opened on March 14, so if you're hyped, tickets are up for grabs.
Box office buzz ahead of release
US premieres have already raked in over $982,000 across 678 locations—a strong sign fans are excited even before official release.
For context: the first film dropped last December and made a splash at the Indian box office too.