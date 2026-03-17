'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is releasing this week--where to watch

The film hits theaters worldwide and will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam , and Kannada. Advance bookings opened on March 14, so if you're hyped, tickets are up for grabs.

Box office buzz ahead of release

US premieres have already raked in over $982,000 across 678 locations—a strong sign fans are excited even before official release.

For context: the first film dropped last December and made a splash at the Indian box office too.