'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tickets now available: Where to watch

You can book tickets for the new dubbed versions on BookMyShow: look out for screenings across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The Kannada version isn't out yet. The film's digital streaming rights were acquired by Jio Hotstar.

'Dhurandhar' sequel's buzz at box office

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already making waves: with strong box-office interest and bookings on BookMyShow.

Despite some certification delays for regional versions, the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions were certified and bookings opened in some states while the Kannada version was still pending and fans are clearly excited.