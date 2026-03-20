'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' tickets now available: Where to watch
Aditya Dhar's action-packed sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is back with Ranveer Singh as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi.
After its Hindi release on March 19, the film's Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam dubbed versions land in theaters on March 21.
The original was a massive hit, pulling in over ₹1,300 crore worldwide.
Ticket prices and streaming details
You can book tickets for the new dubbed versions on BookMyShow: look out for screenings across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala. The Kannada version isn't out yet.
The film's digital streaming rights were acquired by Jio Hotstar.
'Dhurandhar' sequel's buzz at box office
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is already making waves: with strong box-office interest and bookings on BookMyShow.
Despite some certification delays for regional versions, the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions were certified and bookings opened in some states while the Kannada version was still pending and fans are clearly excited.