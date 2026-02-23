'Dhurandhar' vs 'Toxic': Which 1 are you watching?

The country has an estimated 10,000 screens nationwide, but neither is expected to secure more than about 4,500-5,000 screens instead of the usual solo release numbers.

Which film are you more excited for?

"Toxic" is leading the hype so far—it racked up nearly 22 million Hindi-language YouTube teaser views in just one day (compared with about 15 million cumulative views so far for "Dhurandhar 2"), and more fans have marked interest for it on BookMyShow.

Still, with star power and unique stories on both sides, this box office battle should be fun to watch.