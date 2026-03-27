'Dhurandhar' was 1 film, split into 2: Danish Pandor
Danish Pandor just shared that Dhurandhar, the blockbuster everyone's talking about, was actually supposed to be one movie. The story turned out so gripping that the team split it into two parts instead.
To keep up the excitement, they dropped the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, right after the first.
How 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel performed at box office
The makers also re-released Dhurandhar in theaters just before launching the sequel, even though it was already on Netflix.
This clever move helped Dhurandhar: The Revenge break records and cross ₹1,000 crore at the box office, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross that mark.
Pandor gave a shoutout to Mukesh Chhabra and Aditya Dhar for their support and reminded everyone that in this industry, you always have to stay sharp and keep hustling for new opportunities.