'Dhurandhar' was 1 film, split into 2: Danish Pandor

How 'Dhurandhar' and its sequel performed at box office

The makers also re-released Dhurandhar in theaters just before launching the sequel, even though it was already on Netflix.

This clever move helped Dhurandhar: The Revenge break records and cross ₹1,000 crore at the box office, becoming the fastest Indian film to cross that mark.

Pandor gave a shoutout to Mukesh Chhabra and Aditya Dhar for their support and reminded everyone that in this industry, you always have to stay sharp and keep hustling for new opportunities.