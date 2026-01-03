Dia Mirza's busy 2026: Films, shows, and debut book series

Mirza's upcoming projects include Ikka, a film with Sunny Deol , Akshaye Khanna , and Tillotama Shome. She is also part of two different web series starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Jimmy Shergill. Additionally, she has an untitled film with Rahul Bhat in the pipeline. On the production front, her company, One India Stories, has produced two short films, Panha and Aasmani, while two feature films are currently under production.

Personal goals

Mirza's personal aspirations for the coming year

Despite her busy professional life, Mirza is also focusing on being more present for her family, especially for her four-year-old son Avyaan. She said, "Personally, I want to remain present and grounded, especially as a mother." "In 2026, I wish for our children to grow up in a country where their health is a priority - cleaner air, water, healthier soil, and food."