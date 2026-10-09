Diane Warren to compose song for Giorgio Armani biopic
What's the story
Oscar nominee Diane Warren is set to write an original song for the upcoming biopic, Armani: The King of Fashion. The film, directed by Bille August, will explore the life and enduring influence of fashion icon Giorgio Armani, Deadline confirmed. This collaboration marks a reunion between Warren and Italian producer Andrea Iervolino after their previous work on Tell It Like A Woman and the forthcoming Maserati: The Brothers biopic.
Producer's statement
Iervolino praised Warren's 'remarkable gift'
Iervolino said, "Diane has a remarkable gift for capturing the emotional truth of a story and transforming it into music that resonates with people everywhere."
He added, "Having worked with her before, I know the sensitivity, intelligence, and artistic integrity she brings to every project. I am delighted that she will be part of this film."
The biopic will be written by Bobby Moresco.
Film synopsis
Synopsis explores Armani's journey
The film's synopsis reads, "Conceived as a cinematic portrait of Giorgio Armani's life, vision, and enduring influence, Armani: The King of Fashion will explore the journey of a man who transformed a deeply personal creative vision into a global symbol of Italian excellence."
The Armani Group and the Armani family said they have not authorized Iervolino's planned biopic of the late designer and will not take part in its creation.
The film will start shooting in Rome in November.