Diaz and Madden welcome son Nautas, 3rd child, May 4
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden just announced the birth of their third child, a son named Nautas, on May 4.
Madden shared the happy news on Instagram, saying "Cameron and I are Happy, Excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child,"
Nautas joins big siblings Raddix (six) and Cardinal (two).
The name Nautas means "sailor" or "voyager," pretty fitting for a new adventure.
Diaz on parenting, family privacy
Diaz and Madden have been married since 2015 and are known for keeping their kids out of the spotlight: no public photos or details.
Diaz has opened up about parenting challenges before, sharing that "If you do blow up, just ... say, 'Oh, my God. Mommy lost her s-t, and I didn't mean to say that to you if I hurt your feelings or if I upset you. I just want you to know Mommy's human, too,'" but she believes it's important to help children understand their feelings.