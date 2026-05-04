Diaz and Madden welcome son Nautas, 3rd child, May 4

Diaz on parenting, family privacy

Diaz and Madden have been married since 2015 and are known for keeping their kids out of the spotlight: no public photos or details.

Diaz has opened up about parenting challenges before, sharing that "If you do blow up, just ... say, 'Oh, my God. Mommy lost her s-t, and I didn't mean to say that to you if I hurt your feelings or if I upset you. I just want you to know Mommy's human, too,'" but she believes it's important to help children understand their feelings.