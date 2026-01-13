Did Karan Aujla cheat on his wife with a singer?

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla is facing serious allegations of cheating, after a US-based artist claimed she was in a relationship with him without knowing he was married. The accusations were made by an Instagram user named msgorimusic, part of the Twin Rap Duo Nyx & Nym. She alleged that Aujla's team tried to silence and shame her when she attempted to speak up about their relationship.

Allegations Aujla's alleged 'secret girlfriend' claims singer tried to silence her The artist claimed she was in a "private" relationship with Aujla and only later found out he was married to Palak Aujla. She accused his team of silencing and publicly shaming her after she began speaking up about their relationship. She has been consistently resharing posts on her Instagram Stories, underlining that she is no longer willing to remain silent.

Statement Artist's statement highlights accountability and power dynamics The artist shared a strong statement addressing accountability and power dynamics. She wrote, "Too many women have been manipulated, shamed, and publicly rewritten so others could avoid accountability. I won't participate in that pattern anymore." "This is for every woman who's been taught to shrink, doubt herself, or carry blame that was never hers. You don't need permission to stand in your integrity."

Personal life Aujla's personal life details resurface amid allegations Meanwhile, details about Aujla's personal life have also resurfaced. He is married to his childhood sweetheart Palak Aujla. The couple met during their teenage years and after nearly a decade-long relationship, they tied the knot in Mexico three years ago. Palak is a Canada-based makeup artist and entrepreneur with a growing presence in the beauty industry.