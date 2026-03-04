Did Ram Gopal Varma date Urmila Matondkar? Filmmaker answers
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma finally addressed those old rumors about him and Urmila Matondkar, saying in a recent interview, "I think she is the most versatile actress — that is why I have worked with her in so many movies. I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan more, but nobody talks about it."
Why were such rumors prevalent?
Talk of a romance between Varma and Matondkar started after their hit film Rangeela in 1995 and kept popping up as they teamed up for movies like Daud, Satya, Bhoot, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.
Varma even wrote in his book that he was mesmerized by her beauty and wanted to capture it on screen.
Varma has denied it multiple times
Varma has called these stories pure "myth-making" by the media. In a recent interview, he discussed casting Urmila and recounted directing her performance.
All the gossip reportedly put some strain on his marriage at the time.