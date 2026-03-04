Did Ram Gopal Varma date Urmila Matondkar? Filmmaker answers Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma finally addressed those old rumors about him and Urmila Matondkar, saying in a recent interview, "I think she is the most versatile actress — that is why I have worked with her in so many movies. I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan more, but nobody talks about it."