Did Ranvir Shorey abuse a woman on X?
What's the story
Actor Ranvir Shorey is facing backlash on social media for allegedly using abusive language against a woman who criticized his viral Gen-Z reel. The reel featured Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Pravin Dabas on the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. In response to the woman's comments, Shorey reportedly posted an abusive reply. He has seemingly deleted the comment now, but screenshots of the interaction are still being widely shared online.
Controversy details
What exactly happened?
The controversy started when a social media user named Navya criticized Shorey's Reel.
Responding to her, Shorey allegedly shared a screenshot of her display picture and wrote, "Phone apne muh se dur rakh..." followed by abusive language.
He also wrote, "Ye hai GenG."
While the first reply is no longer available on his profile, the second one is.
On Wednesday, he further tweeted: "Man or woman...if you abuse me, you will get it back with interest. Cry all you want."
Public reaction
Social media users react to Shorey's comments
Social media users have been quick to react to the controversy, with some calling for Shorey's arrest.
One user questioned, "How is this not sexual harassment? Why shouldn't Ranvir Shorey be dragged and arrested?"
Another wrote, "Arrest him, NCW India."
However, others defended the actor. One comment read, "Abusing someone doesn't amount to a crime. It is just a form of dissent," while another posted, "She was also speaking nonsense. Apne pe aaye to victim ban jaao that's not correct."
Upcoming film
On the work front
Separately, the X user with the name Navya tweeted that Shorey had blocked her for calling him a "flop actor."
On the work front, Shorey will be seen in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.
The film is a sequel to the 2006 cult comedy Khosla Ka Ghosla and features several original cast members including Kher, Irani, Shorey, Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja.
Directed by Prashant Bangia, it is scheduled for release on August 28.