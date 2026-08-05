Did Ranvir Shorey abuse a woman on X?

The controversy started when a social media user named Navya criticized Shorey's Reel.

Responding to her, Shorey allegedly shared a screenshot of her display picture and wrote, "Phone apne muh se dur rakh..." followed by abusive language.

He also wrote, "Ye hai GenG."

While the first reply is no longer available on his profile, the second one is.

On Wednesday, he further tweeted: "Man or woman...if you abuse me, you will get it back with interest. Cry all you want."