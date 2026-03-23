'Dhurandhar': Did you know this celebrity trainer played Hamza's aide?

Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. One of the standout characters is Rizwan, a trusted aide to Hamza ( Ranveer Singh ) and another Indian spy in Pakistan, just like Hamza. This role is played by Mustafa Ahmed, a celebrity trainer-turned-actor. From earning ₹10,000 as a gym trainer to working with A-list celebrities like Singh and Vicky Kaushal , Ahmed's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Here's more.

Career shift Early career and pivotal decision At 21, Ahmed was working at a call center and was the youngest team leader, earning ₹1L per month. However, his passion for fitness led him to quit his stable job. While casually gymming, he helped a woman train, who further motivated him to take up training as a career. He joined a gym in Janakpuri with a salary of ₹10,000. Within months, he became the top trainer at Fitness First Asia, reportedly working nearly 400 hours a month.

Celebrity trainer Breakthrough moment and rise to fame Ahmed's wife owned a fitness bakery, which helped him connect with the industry, he told Alpha Coach podcast a while back. He befriended a trainer who turned out to be Hrithik Roshan's trainer, who eventually led him to train Roshan himself. After this breakthrough, Ahmed went on to train other A-listers like Kaushal and Singh.

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