'Dhurandhar': Did you know this celebrity trainer played Hamza's aide?
What's the story
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. One of the standout characters is Rizwan, a trusted aide to Hamza (Ranveer Singh) and another Indian spy in Pakistan, just like Hamza. This role is played by Mustafa Ahmed, a celebrity trainer-turned-actor. From earning ₹10,000 as a gym trainer to working with A-list celebrities like Singh and Vicky Kaushal, Ahmed's journey is nothing short of inspiring. Here's more.
Career shift
Early career and pivotal decision
At 21, Ahmed was working at a call center and was the youngest team leader, earning ₹1L per month. However, his passion for fitness led him to quit his stable job. While casually gymming, he helped a woman train, who further motivated him to take up training as a career. He joined a gym in Janakpuri with a salary of ₹10,000. Within months, he became the top trainer at Fitness First Asia, reportedly working nearly 400 hours a month.
Celebrity trainer
Breakthrough moment and rise to fame
Ahmed's wife owned a fitness bakery, which helped him connect with the industry, he told Alpha Coach podcast a while back. He befriended a trainer who turned out to be Hrithik Roshan's trainer, who eventually led him to train Roshan himself. After this breakthrough, Ahmed went on to train other A-listers like Kaushal and Singh.
Acting career
Acting career and 'Dhurandhar' success
Ahmed made his acting debut with Yami Gautam Dhar's 2025 film Dhoom Dhaam. He then appeared in her husband Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, where he played an Indian spy infiltrating Arshad Pappu's gang. In Dhurandhar: The Revenge, he turns against Pappu and joins Singh as his trusted aide. His performance has been widely praised by audiences, with many making fan edits of the actor. He currently enjoys over 142K followers on Instagram.