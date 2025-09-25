Diddy's appeal against sex trafficking conviction begins in court

Conviction details

Combs's lawyers say recordings tied to the case are protected by free speech and argue he didn't take part in any sex acts himself.

Prosecutors disagree, saying arranging escort travel and using footage as blackmail is enough for conviction.

Diddy remains in custody in Brooklyn after being denied bail over flight risk concerns.

Sentencing is set for October 3, with his team suggesting a 14-month term (counting time served), while prosecutors will share their recommendation soon.