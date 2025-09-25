Diddy's appeal against sex trafficking conviction begins in court
Sean "Diddy" Combs is heading back to a Manhattan federal court to fight his July conviction for arranging interstate travel for male escorts with his ex-girlfriends Cassie Ventura and another woman known as "Jane."
While he was cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking, the court found him guilty on two counts under the Mann Act.
Conviction details
Combs's lawyers say recordings tied to the case are protected by free speech and argue he didn't take part in any sex acts himself.
Prosecutors disagree, saying arranging escort travel and using footage as blackmail is enough for conviction.
Diddy remains in custody in Brooklyn after being denied bail over flight risk concerns.
Sentencing is set for October 3, with his team suggesting a 14-month term (counting time served), while prosecutors will share their recommendation soon.