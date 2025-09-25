Farah Khan to replace Salman in 'Bigg Boss 19?' Entertainment Sep 25, 2025

Salman Khan is taking a short break from hosting Bigg Boss 19's Weekend Ka Vaar after picking up minor injuries while filming Battle of Galwan in Ladakh.

Even with the tough weather, he wrapped up key action scenes for the film, which focuses on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.

During his recovery, Farah Khan will fill in as host.