Who was Melanie Watson? 'Diff'rent Strokes' actor dies at 57
Melanie Watson, the actor best known for her role as Kathy Gordon in the popular sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, has passed away at 57. She died on December 26 in Colorado Springs. The news was confirmed by her brother, Robert Watson, to TMZ. He revealed that she had been hospitalized due to bleeding issues, and her health deteriorated rapidly afterward.
Watson battled osteogenesis imperfecta, a genetic disorder that causes brittle bones, hearing loss, and dental problems, among other issues. Her brother told TMZ that she was lucky to have lived as long as she did with this condition. Watson appeared in four episodes of Diff'rent Strokes and retired from acting afterward.
In Diff'rent Strokes, Watson played a friend of Arnold (Gary Coleman) who used a wheelchair. The show ran for eight seasons from 1978-1986. After retiring from acting, she founded Train Rite, an organization that trains shelter dogs to assist people with disabilities. She was married to Robert Bernhardt from 1994 to 1996. May she rest in peace.