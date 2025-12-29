Melanie Watson has passed away aged 57

Who was Melanie Watson? 'Diff'rent Strokes' actor dies at 57

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:03 am Dec 29, 202510:03 am

What's the story

Melanie Watson, the actor best known for her role as Kathy Gordon in the popular sitcom Diff'rent Strokes, has passed away at 57. She died on December 26 in Colorado Springs. The news was confirmed by her brother, Robert Watson, to TMZ. He revealed that she had been hospitalized due to bleeding issues, and her health deteriorated rapidly afterward.