Diljit Dosanjh announces Chandigarh, Kolkata stops for 'Aura India' tour
What's the story
Diljit Dosanjh has announced two new cities for his ongoing Aura India Tour. The Lucknow concert was earlier expected to be the last stop of the tour, but with these new additions, it seems that the schedule will continue to expand. The latest announcement comes just days before his Indore concert on November 15.
Concert details
Ticket sales will begin on these dates
Dosanjh will perform in Chandigarh on December 12 at the New PCA Stadium.
The Kolkata show is scheduled for December 19 at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
The ticket sale will take place in two phases: a presale on November 10 at 12:00pm and a general sale on November 12 at 3:00pm.
Concert hurdles
Dosanjh previously revealed his Delhi concert faced sabotage attempts
After his concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30, Dosanjh went live on social media to discuss the difficulties his team faced while organizing the show.
He revealed that there were many attempts to sabotage his concert but assured fans that these obstacles won't deter him from performing.