Diljit Dosanjh announces new album 'Aura'; release date, tracklist revealed
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has announced that his upcoming album Aura will be releasing soon. He shared two stunning images, including the album's cover art, on Instagram. The post read, "'AURA' Front Cover & Tracklist. Sexy Songs For Sexy Dance. Releasing 15 Oct 2025." The announcement sent his fans into a frenzy online, with many expressing their excitement about the news.
Album details
Dosanjh's album will feature 10 tracks
The album will feature 10 tracks: Senorita, Kufar, You & Me, Charmer, Ban, Balle Balle, Gunda, Mahiya, Broken Soul, and God Bless. One fan wrote on social media: "When DD is doing an album, we know it's just gonna be the best...," while another said: "Can't wait for banger album of the year." The release of Aura coincides with Dosanjh's Aura Tour 2025 which started on September 24 in Kuala Lumpur and will end on December 7 in Bangkok.
Global acclaim
Meanwhile, Dosanjh has bagged International Emmy nominations
In addition to his musical endeavors, Dosanjh has also received two International Emmy nominations for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. He is nominated for Best Actor and Best TV/Mini-Series. Speaking about the honor, he said, "This is such a big moment. And not just for me but for Amar Singh Chamkila an artist from Punjab who is being celebrated on the global stage."