Kannada filmmaker Hemanth arrested for sexual harassment, financial fraud
What's the story
In a shocking turn of events, Kannada actor-director-producer Hemanth was arrested by the Rajajinagar Police, Bengaluru, recently. The arrest followed a First Information Report (FIR) filed by a female actor who has accused him of sexual harassment, coercion, and financial fraud. The complainant claims she was introduced to Hemanth in 2022 and subsequently cast as the lead in his film Richie.
Allegations
Threatened to beat me up: Shocking allegations
Hemanth signed the actor for ₹2 lakh, of which he paid ₹60,000 in advance. However, the filmmaker started pressuring her to wear "obscene clothes" and perform "obscene acts" as the shooting of Richie was delayed. She also claims he made inappropriate physical advances and harassed her during a trip to Mumbai. When she refused his demands, he allegedly threatened her with goons. The actor also claimed that a check given to her for the remaining payment after filming had bounced.
Consent violation
Hemanth has been remanded to judicial custody
In addition to the alleged harassment and coercion, the actor has accused Hemanth of uploading uncensored scenes from Richie on social media without her consent. He apparently drugged her and captured private photos and videos of the actor, too. Following these serious allegations, the Rajajinagar Police have taken Hemanth into custody, and he has been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.