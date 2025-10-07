Kannada filmmaker Hemanth arrested for sexual harassment, financial fraud

Allegations

Threatened to beat me up: Shocking allegations

Hemanth signed the actor for ₹2 lakh, of which he paid ₹60,000 in advance. However, the filmmaker started pressuring her to wear "obscene clothes" and perform "obscene acts" as the shooting of Richie was delayed. She also claims he made inappropriate physical advances and harassed her during a trip to Mumbai. When she refused his demands, he allegedly threatened her with goons. The actor also claimed that a check given to her for the remaining payment after filming had bounced.