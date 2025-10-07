'The Smashing Machine' box office: Dwayne Johnson's film bombs

The film launched in over 3,300 theaters but only brought in $6 million. That's far below its $20 million opening weekend projection and $50 million production budget. With competition from Taylor Swift 's concert film and Leonardo DiCaprio 's One Battle After Another, The Smashing Machine struggled to stand out.

Film received Best Director award at Venice Film Festival

If you're into sports dramas or want to see Dwayne Johnson take on a more serious role, this might be worth checking out—especially since it received significant recognition at the Venice Film Festival.

The movie earned Benny Safdie Best Director honors and even got a 15-minute standing ovation.

Johnson thanked fans and Safdie for their support despite the slow start at the box office—a reminder that sometimes festival buzz doesn't always mean big ticket sales.