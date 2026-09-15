'Legendary artist': Diljit Dosanjh regrets never working with Govinda
What's the story
Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh recently expressed his admiration for Bollywood actor Govinda. During an Instagram live session, he called Govinda a "one-of-a-kind Bollywood legend" and regretted not having worked with him. "I love Govinda, man," said Dosanjh, adding that no one can match Govinda's comic timing and screen presence.
Nostalgic admiration
'Govinda is Govinda': Dosanjh showers praise on veteran actor
Dosanjh fondly remembered the actor's work in the 1990s.
He said, "There has never been an artiste like Govinda in Bollywood, nor will there ever be one. Govinda is Govinda. My wish to work with him in one of his films remains unfulfilled. No one can come close to his comic timing. He is a legendary artist."
Partnership with David Dhawan
On Govinda's movies with David Dhawan
Dosanjh also touched upon Govinda's phenomenal run with director David Dhawan.
He said, "What legendary songs he had. David Dhawan and Govinda's pair was amazing. Un filmon mein jo swaad tha, khushi thi ek, now happiness is just telling the other person that my film has crossed ₹100 crore."
"Govinda sir's films used to give us happiness; now films have less happiness and more competition."
Career milestone
On the work front for Dosanjh
Dosanjh recently made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium in London.
Speaking to the BBC, he said this achievement felt bigger than his own success.
"It's a dream for me, and I feel good, I feel happy, and I feel good for my people."
"We are here; Punjabis are here. It's not just about my fans; it's for the whole community," he said.
His concert was part of his ongoing Aura World Tour.