'Legendary artist': Diljit Dosanjh regrets never working with Govinda

Dosanjh recently made history by becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium in London.

Speaking to the BBC, he said this achievement felt bigger than his own success.

"It's a dream for me, and I feel good, I feel happy, and I feel good for my people."

"We are here; Punjabis are here. It's not just about my fans; it's for the whole community," he said.

His concert was part of his ongoing Aura World Tour.