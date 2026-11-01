Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he canceled concert in Bihar

Dosanjh said, "We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd."

"They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn't; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn't, we couldn't go."

He added, "You see, it's difficult to manage the crowd. It's not just a small gathering; it's a massive crowd."