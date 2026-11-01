Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he canceled concert in Bihar
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently launched his AURA India Tour 2026 with a concert in Delhi. During an Instagram Live session after the event, he revealed he had initially planned to hold a concert in Bihar but was unable to do so due to crowd management issues. The authorities reportedly asked him to take responsibility for managing the crowd, which he declined.
Responsibility dispute
'They asked if we would take responsibility...'
Dosanjh said, "We tried to go to Bihar; we had attempted to go to Bihar last time as well. But they said it was difficult to manage the crowd."
"They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I said that we couldn't; they would have to take that responsibility. Since they didn't, we couldn't go."
He added, "You see, it's difficult to manage the crowd. It's not just a small gathering; it's a massive crowd."
Upcoming performances
Tour stops and Dosanjh's message to naysayers
The AURA India Tour 2026 will continue with performances in Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Indore.
Despite the challenges he faced in organizing the Delhi concert, Dosanjh expressed his determination to continue performing.
He said during the live session, "I know a lot of people will make fun of me... But no matter how much negative energy you create, I'm still here, baby. I'm not going anywhere."
Security concerns
Delhi concert faced initial hiccups
The Delhi concert faced uncertainty a week before its scheduled date when the Delhi Police initially denied permission, citing security-related inputs and festive-season law-and-order commitments.
However, the event eventually took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with Dosanjh praising the Delhi Police and CRPF for their support.