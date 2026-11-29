A case has been registered by Bengaluru Police after they received a threatening email warning of a bomb explosion at the concert venue.

The email was sent to the official inboxes of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner on November 9.

It warned that an IED would go off at the concert venue and nearby Madavara Metro Station, advising people against bringing children to the event or touching unattended iPhones.