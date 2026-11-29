Diljit's Bengaluru concert to proceed amid bomb threat; security tightened
What's the story
Despite receiving a bomb threat for his upcoming concert in Bengaluru, singer Diljit Dosanjh has decided to go ahead with the event. The show is part of his AURA India Tour 2026 and will be held on Sunday (November 29) at NICE Grounds, Madavara. The police have stepped up security measures at the venue and Madavara Metro Station, reported ANI.
Investigation
Case registered by Bengaluru Police
A case has been registered by Bengaluru Police after they received a threatening email warning of a bomb explosion at the concert venue.
The email was sent to the official inboxes of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) Commissioner on November 9.
It warned that an IED would go off at the concert venue and nearby Madavara Metro Station, advising people against bringing children to the event or touching unattended iPhones.
Threat details
Email reportedly ended with 'Khalistan Zindabad'
The email reportedly ended with the words "Khalistan Zindabad." Some reports also suggest it mentioned the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa (Parmar-Canada).
The North-West Division control room received information about the email around 3:00pm on November 9.
Police then contacted BIEC management to confirm if the program was still on schedule, which they did.
Ongoing investigation
Unidentified persons booked
Acting on a complaint from Madanayakanahalli Police Sub-Inspector Shivaraj M.J., North CEN police have booked unidentified persons under Section 66 of the IT Act and Sections 351(4) for criminal intimidation and 353(1)(b) for public mischief under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
A police officer said that they are working to trace the IP address used to operate the email account.
Past incidents
Bomb threats during Dosanjh's tour
This isn't the first time Dosanjh's tour has been targeted by bomb threats. On October 23, a mail warning of a suicide strike was sent to former Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's office.
Ahead of his November 15 Indore concert, bomb threats were emailed to the Mayor's office, private schools, and the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court.
For the Ahmedabad concert, nearly 2,000 policemen and 1,500 private guards were deployed at Narendra Modi Stadium.