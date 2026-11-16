'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...': Diljit roars at Indore concert
What's the story
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh addressed bomb threats and song restrictions at his concert in Indore on November 15, Sunday. The singer recited a couplet by Rahat Indori to send a strong message about the security concerns. The concert was marred by several issues, including bomb threat emails sent to three private schools and the office of Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava.
Concert address
'Nobody can stop us from coming to Mahakal's land'
During the concert, Dosanjh said, "Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte. Dekho, ye Mahakal ki dharti hai aur yahan aane se humein koi rok nahi sakta (You can't sing this, you can't do this. See, nobody can stop us from coming to Mahakal's land)."
He added in Hindi, "We didn't cower before, nor will we today. And you all are also so brave. It is your strength that we could come here."
Quote
Dosanjh then quoted Indori's iconic lines
Dosanjh then recited Indori's couplet to further emphasize his point, "Humare mooh se jo nikle wohi sadaqat hai, Humare mooh mein zubaan tumhari thodi hai (Whatever comes out of our mouths is the truth. You can't control what we say)." "Sabhi ka khoon shaamil hai yahan. Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai (Everyone has sacrificed their blood for this land. Hindustan doesn't belong to somebody)."
Security concerns
IED threat warning in email
A similar threatening email was sent to the official email address of the Madhya Pradesh High Court's Gwalior Bench as well.
It reportedly warned of an improvised explosive device (IED) being planted at the concert stage and mentioned other locations in Indore, Gwalior, and Bhopal.
Police and bomb disposal teams carried out checks at these locations.
Song restrictions
Restrictions on these songs
Apart from the security threats, Dosanjh's concert faced restrictions over the lyrics of four of his popular songs: Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (also known as Case), and Jatt Fire Karda.
A notice issued on November 6 by the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department directed the venue management to ensure that these tracks were not performed.
Song concerns
Why these songs were restricted
The authorities were concerned that these songs could have "a wrong influence on young children," as the concert allowed children above the age of five.
The tracks were flagged for references to alcohol consumption, liquor shops, opium, drugs, weapons, and violence.
The directive followed a complaint filed by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar on November 1.