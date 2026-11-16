'Kisi ke baap ka Hindustan...': Diljit roars at Indore concert

During the concert, Dosanjh said, "Yeh nahi gaana, woh nahi gaana. Yeh nahi kar sakte, woh nahi kar sakte. Dekho, ye Mahakal ki dharti hai aur yahan aane se humein koi rok nahi sakta (You can't sing this, you can't do this. See, nobody can stop us from coming to Mahakal's land)."

He added in Hindi, "We didn't cower before, nor will we today. And you all are also so brave. It is your strength that we could come here."