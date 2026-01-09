'Border 2' releases Diljit Dosanjh's soulful track 'Ishq Da Chehra'
What's the story
The makers of Border 2 have released a new song, Ishq Da Chehra, which is taking the focus from war to love. Released by JP Films and T-Series, the soundtrack offers a glimpse into the emotional lives of soldiers, with the film set for a January 23, 2026, release. The track is a romantic ballad that explores love and longing during times of duty.
Song details
'Ishq Da Chehra' features Diljit Dosanjh, Parampara Tandon, Sachet Tandon
The song has been composed by the popular duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon and penned by Kausar Munir. The track is sung by Tandon, Parampara, and Diljit Dosanjh. The music video for Ishq Da Chehra features several on-screen couples from Border 2: Sunny Deol-Mona Singh, Varun Dhawan-Medha Rana, Dosanjh-Sonam Bajwa, and Ahan Shetty-Anyaa Singh.
Film details
'Border 2' is a saga of courage and patriotism
Presented by Gulshan Kumar in association with J.P. Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 is produced by Krishan Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and Dutta. It is directed by Anurag Singh. The movie is a saga of courage and patriotism with the new track highlighting the emotional stakes behind that narrative. The first song, Ghar Kab Aaoge, also features Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Roop Kumar Rathod, and Vishal Mishra.