'Border 2' releases Diljit Dosanjh's soulful track 'Ishq Da Chehra'

Diljit Dosanjh's new song adds romance to 'Border 2'

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:40 pm Jan 09, 202601:40 pm

What's the story

The makers of Border 2 have released a new song, Ishq Da Chehra, which is taking the focus from war to love. Released by JP Films and T-Series, the soundtrack offers a glimpse into the emotional lives of soldiers, with the film set for a January 23, 2026, release. The track is a romantic ballad that explores love and longing during times of duty.