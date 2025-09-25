'Matches being played': Diljit Dosanjh addresses 'Sardaar Ji 3' controversy

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently addressed the controversy surrounding his film Sardaar Ji 3 over the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Speaking at a concert in Malaysia , he clarified that the film was shot months before the Pahalgam terror attack. He also stressed that Punjabis and Sikhs could never go against their nation.

Concert address Dosanjh saluted Indian national flag at concert A video from the concert has gone viral on social media, showing Dosanjh saluting the Indian National Flag. He said, "Woh mere desh da jhanda hai (That's my country's flag). Always respect." He then took permission from the audience to speak about a few things. Speaking in Punjabi, he said, "When my film Sardaarji 3 was shot in February, the matches were being played."

Tragic incident 'My film was shot before the attack' Dosanjh also expressed his grief over the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. He said, "After that, the tragic Pahalgam terror attack happened. At that time, and even now, we have always prayed that the terrorists should receive strict punishment." "The difference is that my film was shot before the attack, and the matches are being played after the attack."

Media criticism 'Punjabis, Sikhs could never go against the nation' Dosanjh further criticized the media for trying to portray him as anti-national. He said, "The national media tried their best to portray me as anti-national, but Punjabis and the Sikh community could never go against the nation." He also hinted at having many answers to accusations, but chose to remain silent. "I have many answers, but I kept quiet, kept everything inside me. I didn't speak."