Dimri becomes Victoria's Secret 1st Indian ambassador amid diversity push
Entertainment
Triptii Dimri just made history as Victoria's Secret's first Indian brand ambassador.
She'll be the face of its Summer Signature campaign, launched this April, marking a big win for Indian representation and showing the brand's push toward more diversity.
Dimri says campaign matches her values
Dimri's campaign is all about confidence, comfort, and everyday style, with new pieces designed for the Indian market.
She shared that joining Victoria's Secret matches her own values of self-confidence and authenticity: "a dream come true" and "a celebration of self-confidence and authenticity."
This move not only highlights her unique journey but also opens doors for more Indian faces in global fashion.