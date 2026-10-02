Dino Morea denies arrest in Mithi River desilting case 

The EOW questioned Morea for the second time on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting case.

The actor and his brother, Santino Rocco Morea, were previously questioned in May 2025.

A police officer told Mid-Day that they had summoned Dino after finding phone records indicating contact with people linked to the case.

Soon after, reports suggested that Morea had been arrested from his Bandra residence. But now, it seems these weren't true.