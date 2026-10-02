Dino Morea denies arrest in Mithi River desilting case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Dino Morea has denied reports claiming he was arrested by the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the alleged Mithi River desilting scam on Friday. In a text reply to Mid-Day, Morea said the reports were "not true." However, EOW officials have not independently confirmed or denied any such arrest.
Investigation details
Morea was questioned for the 2nd time on Friday
The EOW questioned Morea for the second time on Friday over alleged irregularities in the Mithi River desilting case.
The actor and his brother, Santino Rocco Morea, were previously questioned in May 2025.
A police officer told Mid-Day that they had summoned Dino after finding phone records indicating contact with people linked to the case.
Soon after, reports suggested that Morea had been arrested from his Bandra residence. But now, it seems these weren't true.
Financial transactions
More about the investigation
The police officer also revealed that Morea, his brother, and Punita Kadam (wife of arrested accused Ketan Kadam) are directors in a private company called UBO Ridez Private Limited.
They are verifying financial transactions between the Kadams and Santino.
The investigation is looking into how Ketan's desilting services company Woder India LLP got civic contracts.
Case progress
What we know about Ketan's arrest
Ketan was arrested on May 7 for allegedly causing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) a loss of ₹65.54 crore in the desilting project.
The case involves alleged financial irregularities, inflated tenders, and corrupt practices.
In August 2024, the EOW formed a special investigation team after ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Prasad Lad and Pravin Darekar alleged irregularities in desilting the 17.84-km-long river.
Scam details
What is the Mithi River desilting scam?
The Mithi River desilting scam involves alleged monetary irregularities in a BMC sanitation contract for cleaning and desilting the river.
The civic body had launched a project to clear sludge from the river using specialized equipment from Kochi-based Matprop Technical Services Private Limited.
Investigations revealed that key accused Kadam and Jay Joshi allegedly colluded with Matprop officials and the BMC's Storm Water Drains department to siphon off ₹65cr through fraudulent billing and inflated costs.