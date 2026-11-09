'Notice': Dipika Chikhlia talks about reuniting with Arun Govil
What's the story
Dipika Chikhlia, best known for her role as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has reunited with co-star Arun Govil after 39 years for the new film Notice. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she spoke about her experience working with him again and the response to their film. "My fans have been loving it because I've been getting a lot of messages, DMs on Instagram," she said.
Reunion details
On reuniting with Govil after decades
Chikhlia said, "Honestly, I felt very comfortable because I've known him for all my life now."
"The major part of my life, I have known and worked with him. There was a huge sabbatical from my end because I was not working."
"But whenever we talk, I think it's very easy-flowing. He's asking me about my children and my husband. I'm asking him about his children and wife."
Role selection
Why she said yes to 'Notice'
Chikhlia explained why she agreed to be a part of Notice.
"I felt very confident when they came to me and said that they will make a good film."
"I really liked the plot. When you see the movie, you will know that it's a very honestly made, simple story about emotions, regular people, and how you fight the system."
She added that she hoped this film would bring about positive changes in her career.
Career choices
Does she get many movie offers?
Chikhlia admitted that she doesn't get many movie offers.
"I'll be honest, I don't get too many offers to do movies, and if, in case, I get movie offers, then it's like a one-scene or a one-day work."
"I also have the thing that I would not want to overstep my image of Sita and start doing scenes where I am abusing or smoking and wearing sleeveless clothes."
Film details
All about the film 'Notice'
Directed by Pradeep Gupta and produced by Aditya Pratap Singh Raghuvanshi, Notice started streaming on Waves OTT on November 6.
The film marks the first collaboration between Chikhlia and Govil after their iconic roles in Ramayan.
In Notice, Chikhlia plays his wife, who supports him through difficult circumstances.