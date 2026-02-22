Dipika Kakar has cyst in liver months after tumor surgery
Dipika Kakar, who won Bigg Boss 12, is dealing with another health scare just months after a major liver surgery.
She recently found out she has a 13mm cyst in her liver, discovered through a CT scan after two days of stomach pain that got worse on Friday night.
Dipika will need to be hospitalized for treatment
Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared in his vlog that while her scan markers look stable, Dipika will need to spend 3-4 days in the hospital starting Tuesday for a non-surgical procedure to treat the cyst.
The couple was especially worried because some of her pain felt similar to earlier cancer symptoms.
Dipika is still recovering from her previous surgery
Dipika is still on targeted therapy following her 2025 surgery, where doctors removed part of her liver and an 11cm tumor.
Thankfully, catching this new cyst early means things haven't gotten worse—reminding us how tricky recovery can be after cancer.