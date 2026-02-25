Dipika Kakar has stomach cyst removed; husband Shoaib updates fans
Entertainment
Dipika Kakar, known for sharing her health updates, just had a 13mm stomach cyst removed as part of her ongoing treatment for stage 2 liver cancer.
Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, let everyone know the surgery went well and thanked fans for their support—something they've both leaned on since her tumor removal last June.
What the latest tests revealed
Kakar started having familiar pain in her stomach and shoulder on February 20, which led to a scan that spotted the new cyst—something that could have been missed in earlier tests.
Doctors recommended a planned minor surgery and hospitalization.
Shoaib shared that Dipika is recovering well but still has some pain (nothing major), and she might need immunotherapy depending on test results from the cyst.