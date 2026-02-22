Dipika Kakar reveals she has cyst in stomach
Actor Dipika Kakar, who's been open about her fight with stage 2 liver cancer, just shared that doctors found a 13-mm cyst in her stomach.
In a YouTube video with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, she talked honestly about the struggles of cancer and reminded everyone not to ignore even small pains.
Dipika will undergo a minor procedure
After feeling stomach and left shoulder pain for two days post-birthday, Dipika went for a CT scan—where the cyst showed up (it hadn't been spotted in an earlier scan).
She's set for a minor procedure on Tuesday and will be admitted for 3-4 days.
She was earlier diagnosed with a tumor last year
Dipika was diagnosed last year with a tennis ball-sized tumor. She had major surgery in June 2025—doctors removed part of her liver.
Since then, she's been on oral chemotherapy and often updates fans about her recovery online.