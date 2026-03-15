Dipika Kakar shares health update after liver surgery
TV actor Dipika Kakar, who's been fighting stage two liver cancer, just had a cyst removed from her liver and shared her recovery journey on her vlog.
"I cannot even move..." she admitted, describing how tough it's been after three days in the hospital.
Kakar's cancer journey
Kakar was diagnosed with liver cancer after doctors found a large tumor. She previously had major surgery as part of her treatment (date not specified).
Recently, pain led to a scan that found a small cyst newly detected, which doctors removed last month (February 2026).
Husband Ibrahim shares update
Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim confirmed the procedure went well and said she's recovering but still in pain.
Before surgery, Kakar posted an emotional update and thanked fans and followers for their support, especially since their anniversary happened right as these health scares hit.