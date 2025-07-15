Dipika Kakar's health update: Mammography and initial diagnosis
TV actor Dipika Kakar opened up about her stage 2 liver cancer diagnosis and mentioned undergoing a recent mammography.
She first noticed something was wrong when she had shoulder pain while filming Celebrity MasterChef, which led doctors to find enlarged lymph nodes in her breast.
Thought muscle injury caused the pain
Dipika recalled, "The first diagnosis revealed that there are lymph nodes in the left breast area. At that time, I thought this might be the reason [for the pain]."
Later, doctors identified a muscle injury. She had an initial mammography and was supposed to get a follow-up after three months, but surgery for her liver tumor delayed things.
Follow-up mammography came back normal
Good news: Dipika's recent follow-up mammography came back normal—no more lymph nodes detected.
In June, she went through a tough 14-hour surgery to remove both her tumor and gall bladder, then started oral targeted therapy this month (which can cause mouth ulcers and skin sensitivity).
Treatment could take up to 2 years
Her husband Shoaib Ibrahim shared that treatment could take up to two years with scans every three weeks.
The couple has been documenting their journey online, staying positive and leaning on family support through all the ups and downs.