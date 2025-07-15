Next Article
Arijit Singh set to direct jungle adventure film
Arijit Singh, best known for his soulful music, is switching gears and stepping into the director's chair for a big-budget jungle adventure.
Co-written with Koyel Singh and produced by Mahaveer Jain Films, this untitled movie is moving into casting in August 2025.
Arijit taps into pan-Indian jungle adventure trend
Singh's move from singing to directing is a huge leap. With a top-notch star cast planned and support from producer Mahaveer Jain (of Naagzilla fame), the film promises serious scale and excitement.
It also taps into the trend of pan-Indian jungle adventures, making it one to watch for anyone curious about fresh directions in Indian cinema.