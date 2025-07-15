'Rangeen' set to premiere on Prime Video in July 2025

Rangeen will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries—no theaters or DVDs, just straight to your screen.

Dive into the vulnerable human experience with a comedic lens

Created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi and produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, Rangeen dives into identity, loyalty, and what it means to be vulnerable—all with a mix of laughs and real feels.

The cast also features Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha.