'Rangeen' set to premiere on Prime Video in July 2025
Mark your calendars: Rangeen, a new dark comedy series starring Viineet Kumar Siingh, premieres July 25, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video.
The story follows Adarsh, whose world gets shaken after his wife's betrayal—expect plenty of twists and sharp humor.
No theaters or DVDs, just straight to your screen
Rangeen will stream exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries—no theaters or DVDs, just straight to your screen.
Dive into the vulnerable human experience with a comedic lens
Created by Amardeep Galsin and Amir Rizvi and produced by Kabir Khan and Rajan Kapoor, Rangeen dives into identity, loyalty, and what it means to be vulnerable—all with a mix of laughs and real feels.
The cast also features Rajshri Deshpande, Taaruk Raina, and Sheeba Chaddha.