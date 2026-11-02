'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth, wife welcome baby girl

Jeevinth married his long-time girlfriend Akkila Ilangovan on October 31, 2025, in Chennai.

The ceremony was held at Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Poes Garden, with close friends and family in attendance.

A day before that, a reception was hosted at Green Park Hotel, graced by several Tamil film industry stalwarts such as Sivakarthikeyan, Sasikumar, Simran, MS Bhaskar, and Anaswara Rajan.