'Tourist Family' director Abishan Jeevinth, wife welcome baby girl
What's the story
Abishan Jeevinth, the acclaimed actor-director behind Tourist Family, has welcomed his first child with wife Akkila. The couple's daughter was born recently, and Jeevinth took to social media to share his joy. "Officially a girl dad," he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding his newborn. Congratulations poured in from fans and industry colleagues alike.
Personal life
Jeevinth-Akkila tied the knot in October 2025
Jeevinth married his long-time girlfriend Akkila Ilangovan on October 31, 2025, in Chennai.
The ceremony was held at Hanu Reddy Boathouse Garden in Poes Garden, with close friends and family in attendance.
A day before that, a reception was hosted at Green Park Hotel, graced by several Tamil film industry stalwarts such as Sivakarthikeyan, Sasikumar, Simran, MS Bhaskar, and Anaswara Rajan.
Career highlight
'Tourist Family' was his directorial debut
Jeevinth shot to fame with his directorial debut, Tourist Family, which was released in 2025.
The film featured M Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, and Kamalesh Jagan as a Sri Lankan Tamil family illegally migrating to India amid the economic crisis.
It was one of the biggest sleeper hits of 2025 and reportedly earned around ₹90 crore worldwide on a budget of ₹7 crore.
Future endeavors
His upcoming project as an actor
Apart from directing, Jeevinth also made his acting debut this year in Soundarya Rajinikanth's teen romantic comedy With Love.
The film, directed by Madhan, also starred Rajan in the lead role.
He will next be seen in Gowtham Sivaraman's Picasso with Shivarajkumar. The release date is yet to be announced.