Director Ashwin and producer Dutt announce 2nd child on Instagram
Entertainment
Director Nag Ashwin and producer Priyanka Dutt just announced they are expecting baby number two!
They shared the news with a sweet Instagram post featuring their son Rishi, and fans have been sending lots of love their way.
'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses 1,000 cr
Nag and Priyanka's story started on the set of Yevade Subramaniam, Ashwin's first film.
They married in 2015, welcomed Rishi in 2017 (named after a character from that movie), and now their family is growing again.
Meanwhile, Ashwin's latest film Kalki 2898 AD is making waves with more than ₹1,000 crore at the global box office.