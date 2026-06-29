Director Ashwin and producer Dutt announce 2nd child on Instagram

'Kalki 2898 AD' crosses 1,000 cr

Nag and Priyanka's story started on the set of Yevade Subramaniam, Ashwin's first film.

They married in 2015, welcomed Rishi in 2017 (named after a character from that movie), and now their family is growing again.

Meanwhile, Ashwin's latest film Kalki 2898 AD is making waves with more than ₹1,000 crore at the global box office.