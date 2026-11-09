Director Bhatt moved by Kapoor's 'Ramayana' role, Razdan posts photo

Director Mahesh Bhatt was genuinely moved by Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama in the new film Ramayana.

His wife, Soni Razdan, shared a Diwali party photo with Bhatt and Kapoor, quoting Soni Razdan's Instagram story caption, "Mere paas Ram hai - he said proudly 'Jai Shri Ram.'"

Clearly, the role left a big impact on him.