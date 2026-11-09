Director Bhatt moved by Kapoor's 'Ramayana' role, Razdan posts photo
Entertainment
Director Mahesh Bhatt was genuinely moved by Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama in the new film Ramayana.
His wife, Soni Razdan, shared a Diwali party photo with Bhatt and Kapoor, quoting Soni Razdan's Instagram story caption, "Mere paas Ram hai - he said proudly 'Jai Shri Ram.'"
Clearly, the role left a big impact on him.
'Ramayana Part 1' crosses 500cr worldwide
Ramayana Part 1 has smashed it at the box office, earning over ₹500 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt gave Ranbir and the whole team a shoutout online for their hard work.
With this kind of buzz, Ramayana Part 2, set to release on Diwali 2028!