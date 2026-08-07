Director Dhar went all in spending 10cr on 'Dhurandhar' films
Entertainment
Turns out director Aditya Dhar went all-in on his films Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, spending an extra ₹10 crore just to nail the tiniest details.
Actor R Madhavan, who's part of the star-studded cast with Ranveer Singh, said he thought it sounded wild at first, but admits it totally paid off.
'Dhurandhar' sequel 1800cr crossed 1000cr India
Dhurandhar smashed box office records, earning ₹1,300 crore globally, while its sequel pulled in over ₹1,800 crore and became Bollywood's first film to cross ₹1,000 crore in India.
Dhar even joined in on the "peak detailing" memes online, celebrating the fans' love for his meticulous style.