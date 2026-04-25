Director Ghai says 'Taal 2' script is nearly finished
Entertainment
Legendary director Subhash Ghai just shared that the Taal 2 script is nearly finished.
The original Taal, which dropped back in 1999, was a massive hit and starred Akshaye Khanna, Aishwarya Rai, and Anil Kapoor.
Ghai mentioned he has been asked about Taal 2 for 15 years, and he feels now's finally the right moment.
Ghai: 'Taal' appeals, seeks newcomers
Ghai believes Taal's energy still clicks with Gen Z today. He said, The energy of Taal is still alive in people's hearts.
For casting, he wants to keep things fresh, just like the original, which means looking for new faces instead of established stars to capture that same magic.