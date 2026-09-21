Director Ghosh to debut in Hindi cinema with Aniruddhacharya biopic
Entertainment
Director Suuveendu Ghosh is stepping into Hindi cinema with a new biopic about Sri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj of Vrindavan.
The film promises to dive into Maharaj's life story and teachings.
Ghosh completes screenplay, filming November 2026
Ghosh has wrapped up the screenplay and is now busy with casting and production details.
The movie will highlight Maharaj's spiritual path and growing influence, with filming set to kick off by the end of November 2026.
If you're curious about stories that blend faith, legacy, and personal growth, this one might be worth keeping an eye on.