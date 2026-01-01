'Jana Nayagan' director wonders why Bollywood overlooked Bobby Deol

Director's remarks

Vinoth praised Deol's performance in 'Jana Nayagan'

Vinoth further said, "When writing certain characters, we often wonder how they will come across on screen. In this role, he performed far better than I had ever imagined." He also highlighted Deol's unique on-screen presence and his ability to leave a strong impact despite being naturally quiet. "If I get a chance to make a Hindi film, I would definitely want to do an action film with him," added Vinoth.