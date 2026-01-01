'Jana Nayagan' director wonders why Bollywood overlooked Bobby Deol
What's the story
Director H Vinoth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, has criticized Bollywood for not utilizing actor Bobby Deol's potential. In an interview with Tamil regional magazine Ananda Vikatan, he praised Deol's performance as the main antagonist in the political action drama. "I don't know how Hindi cinema let go of Bobby Deol for so long because he is pure action-hero material," said Vinoth.
Director's remarks
Vinoth praised Deol's performance in 'Jana Nayagan'
Vinoth further said, "When writing certain characters, we often wonder how they will come across on screen. In this role, he performed far better than I had ever imagined." He also highlighted Deol's unique on-screen presence and his ability to leave a strong impact despite being naturally quiet. "If I get a chance to make a Hindi film, I would definitely want to do an action film with him," added Vinoth.
Film details
'Jana Nayagan': A political action drama
Jana Nayagan, which will be released on January 9, stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and Deol as his adversary. The film also features Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, Prakash Raj, and Narain. It tells the story of a former police officer who unexpectedly becomes a leader after fighting injustice. The film will be released solo on January 9 but will clash with Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi on January 10.